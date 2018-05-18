Future Science Leaders sudents work on an experiment. (Contributed photo)

Future Science Leaders accepting applications for Surrey

Program exposes students to science, engineering, technology or mathematics fields

Science World is to host a program in Surrey to expose students to the career opportunities in the science, engineering, technology or mathematics fields (STEM) fields.

The multi-year program hosts weekly classes where students learn essential skills, meet with top experts and innovators in STEM, and build a powerful peer network of future science leaders, a news release states.

Currently available in Vancouver and Abbotsford, Future Science Leaders will be offered in Surrey beginning in September.

Future Science Leaders will be accepting applications to the program until May 22 for the 2018-19 school year at www.scienceworld.ca/fsl

Applicants must be Grade 10 or 11 students in September 2018

