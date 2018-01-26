Cyrus, a Bengal mix, is looking for a new home after coming into a Surrey shelter as a stray. (Photos submitted by Surrey Animal Resource Centre)

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week

Meet Cyrus, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Every week, the Surrey Animal Resource Centre will share an animal up for adoption. Stay tuned to our website on Fridays to hear a new furry friend’s story. Who knows, maybe they’ll be right for you?

Meet Cyrus, this week’s feature furry friend currently available for adoption at Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC).

“Cyrus is a six-year-old Bengal Mix that was brought into the shelter as a stray,” said Kelly Welsh with SARC.

“This elegant boy is reserved at first as he surveys his surrounding, but warms up once he knows what is going on,” Welsh added. “Bengals are extremely intelligent, curious and active. They demand a lot of interaction and will be very vocal if they do not receive it.”

Visit the Surrey Animal Resource Centre to meet Cyrus today, at 17944 Colebrook Rd. or call 604-574-6622. Adoption viewing are hours from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week (closed on holidays).

See more animals up for adoption on SARC’s Facebook page.

