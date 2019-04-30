A fundraising effort is underway in South Surrey to help ease six-year-old Kolbi MacPhee-Fraser and his family through his cancer battle. (GoFundMe photo)

Funds sought to help South Surrey boy battling cancer for second time

A GoFundMe campaign is hoping to raise $10,000 for Kolbi MacPhee-Fraser and his family

Parents and teachers at a South Surrey elementary school have banded together to support the family of a young student who is battling cancer.

As of Tuesday, the effort – a GoFundMe campaign – was more than three-quarters of the way to its $10,000 goal.

According to the campaign page, six-year-old Kolbi MacPhee-Fraser is in the midst of his second bout with cancer, which was first discovered in his brain.

“As of January, Kolbi was considered to be cancer-free but it is with great sadness that we have learned about a new tumor on Kolbi’s spine,” the page states. “This means he and his family must undergo more physical and emotional trauma without any certainty of the future.”

Campaign organizers say Kolbi’s family has asked that his school not be identified by media, in an effort to protect his privacy.

The kindergarten student is described as “a bright and happy boy who arrives at school each morning with a big smile and an eagerness to see his classmates.”

“He’s a kind and caring friend who tends to see the funny side of things and cracks everyone up with his infectious laugh.”

Donations are “to help ease the family’s financial pressures that would otherwise limit their ability to provide all the time and care required to tend to Kolbi’s needs.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/supporting-kolbi-and-family


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
