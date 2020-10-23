Fruiticana donates $100,000 to support Children’s Health Centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Surrey-based company says giving back to community is key reason for its success

Surrey-based Fruiticana has donated $100,000 to Surrey Hospitals Foundation to support the Children’s Health Centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

“Our third child was born there and she’s 19 now, ” said Fruiticana founder Tony Singh outside the company’s head office in Newton on Thursday (Oct. 22). “It was a brand-new ward at that time… It needs help. It needs new equipment, it needs better rooms, so we are here today to present $100,000.”

Fruiticana raised the money from two in-store fundraising campaigns throughout the year in celebration of Diwali and Vaisakhi.

Last year, Fruiticana and its customers donated $41,593.52 for the Children’s Health Centre.

Singh told the Now-Leader earlier this year that Fruiticana has also donated more than $1 million “for sure” over the years, he says, to various charitable causes, “wherever help was needed.”

“I always help the community, I never forget the community who supported me for the last 25 years, and that’s why we’re still here,” Singh said. “We give it back to the community every year, every month, every day.”

Built in 2001, the Children’s Health Centre is the only health facility in the Fraser Valley dedicated to children’s health and paediatric emergencies. The Children’s Health Centre treats 43 per cent of B.C.’s children who live in the Fraser Health region, and treated 46,000 children in 2019.

The Surrey Hospitals Foundation is working with the community to raise $6 million to transform the Children’s Health Centre, to add and expand new clinics and services including Neurology, Cardiology & Nephrology (kidney).

