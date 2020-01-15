Freezing winds a walk in the park for South Surrey teens

Earl Marriott Secondary students make the most of their snow day

Freezing winds didn’t quell the fun for a group of friends from Earl Marriott Secondary who took to the playground at South Surrey’s Bakerview Park Wednesday afternoon.

Isabella Tomé, Miranda Clark, Alex Dolling, Emma Ockey, Daniel Shay and James Jiang were seemingly unfazed by the cold – although Jiang’s exposed ankles, bright red from the cold, certainly painted a different picture.

Out and about on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, pedestrians of all manner were spotted: largely well-bundled as they hurried to various destinations; an excited youngster skipping down the sidewalk with her dad, a dog and a sled; the clearly chilled waiting, heads down, for the next bus.

Those who ventured out behind the wheel had a slower go on most roads, as the snow made for slippery turns at many corners and intersections.

Environment Canada warned earlier this week that arctic cold and up to 20 cm of snow would be arriving. Wednesday, a warning of gusting winds was added to the mix.

Flurries were forecast for Wednesday night, followed by warmer temperatures and, by Friday night, rain.



