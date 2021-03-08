Free ‘Spring Break Kits’ for kids at Surrey Libraries

Children don’t need a library card to get a kit, but can sign up for one for free

With Spring break coming, Surrey Libraries is offering free kits to help keep kids busy during those two weeks starting Monday, March 15.

Custom activity kits have been assembled by youth services library staff, and can be picked up at any Surrey Libraries branch starting Saturday, March 13, until supplies last. There is a limit of one kit per child.

Activities include a Nature Scavenger Hunt, Book Bingo, Cat’s Cradle, Hopscotch and crafts. Instructions and most supplies are also provided, other than markers, glue and scissors.

“Visiting the library in person or online is one way families can enjoy their break together,” said Sara Grant, Manager of Youth Services. “In addition to these kits, Surrey Libraries offers many free activities and programs that promote exploration and learning.”

Children don’t need a library card to get a kit, but can sign up for one for free by visiting any Surrey Libraries branch and picking up a free kit at the same time.

There are 10 Surrey Libraries branches across the city, located at City Centre, Clayton, Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, Ocean Park, Port Kells, Semiahmoo and Strawberry Hill. For more information, visit surreylibraries.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

