Free emergency preparedness workshops kick off in Surrey

May 6 to 12 is Emergency Preparedness Week

The City of Surrey Fire Services is hosting three free courses during Emergency Preparedness Week to help residents be confident they’re ready if disaster strikes.

The city says the workshops will cover how to “minimize hazards in your home, find supplies you need, react during and after an emergency and evacuate or (create a) shelter-in-place.”

Even though we don’t live beside an active volcano, a significant emergency can happen here in #SurreyBC. Get prepared. https://t.co/rxgiknrkXe — Vera LeFranc (@VeraLeFranc) May 9, 2018

Don’t let this year’s Emergency Preparedness Week go by without making sure you’re prepared. Sign up for a free workshop at https://t.co/frhRXnLbXj — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) May 8, 2018

The first course runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Cloverdale rec centre on Thursday, May 9.

On Friday, May 10, a course is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Centre, and finally, a May 12 course at Bridgeview Community Centre is set to run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

For more information email surreyemergencyprogram@surrey.ca or visit surrey.ca.