Free emergency preparedness workshops kick off in Surrey

May 6 to 12 is Emergency Preparedness Week

The City of Surrey Fire Services is hosting three free courses during Emergency Preparedness Week to help residents be confident they’re ready if disaster strikes.

The city says the workshops will cover how to “minimize hazards in your home, find supplies you need, react during and after an emergency and evacuate or (create a) shelter-in-place.”

The first course runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Cloverdale rec centre on Thursday, May 9.

On Friday, May 10, a course is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Centre, and finally, a May 12 course at Bridgeview Community Centre is set to run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

For more information email surreyemergencyprogram@surrey.ca or visit surrey.ca.

Click here to register.

