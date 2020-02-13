Free activities on Family Day weekend in Surrey

Families in Surrey can take advantage of some free events and activities planned on Family Day weekend.

“Whether you want to bring the kids for arts and crafts, or drop-in for sports, there’s lots going on during special drop-in times at recreation facilities,” says a post at surrey.ca. “Whatever you choose, make memories with your family and stay active.”

Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 17 this year.

On the long weekend, activities are planned at rec centres in Whalley, Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, South Surrey and Fraser Heights.

As well, Family Day swims will take place at pools in Newton, Fleetwood, Grandview Heights, Guildford and South Surrey.

Elsewhere, a Family Day Geocache Treasure Hunt is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15 at Redwood Park.

Skating sessions will be free during the weekend, too.

CLICK HERE to see the detailed schedule of City of Surrey-planned events on Family Day.

In Guildford, a Winter Festival at the shopping centre’s north parking lot features an outdoor skating rink, food trucks and more from Friday to Monday.

People can bring their own skates or rent some for $5, with proceeds to Surrey Hospital Foundation.

The festival is set up next to the Life In Style furniture store (former Sears location), on the north side of 104th Avenue at 152nd Street. On Family Day long weekend, hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meantime, the Planet Fitness locations in Newton and Whalley welcome families to celebrate Family Day at the gyms. “Entertaining your family for a whole day can be difficult. Luckily, members are invited to bring in their families for a day of fun at Planet Fitness,” gym management says. “Not a member? No problem! New members can enroll at their local Planet Fitness for $.25 on Family Day only. Even if you want to come in solo and enjoy a HydroMassage – no judgment here. Planet Fitness is open 24/7 making it the perfect place to pass time on your day off.”

In 2018, Premier John Horgan announced that B.C. would join the rest of the provinces and move Family Day to the third week of February, starting in 2019.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Family activitiesSurrey