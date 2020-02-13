Photo posted to Surrey Nature Centre’s Facebook page.

Free activities on Family Day weekend in Surrey

Geocache Treasure Hunt and other events planned

Families in Surrey can take advantage of some free events and activities planned on Family Day weekend.

“Whether you want to bring the kids for arts and crafts, or drop-in for sports, there’s lots going on during special drop-in times at recreation facilities,” says a post at surrey.ca. “Whatever you choose, make memories with your family and stay active.”

Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 17 this year.

On the long weekend, activities are planned at rec centres in Whalley, Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, South Surrey and Fraser Heights.

As well, Family Day swims will take place at pools in Newton, Fleetwood, Grandview Heights, Guildford and South Surrey.

Elsewhere, a Family Day Geocache Treasure Hunt is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15 at Redwood Park.

Skating sessions will be free during the weekend, too.

CLICK HERE to see the detailed schedule of City of Surrey-planned events on Family Day.

In Guildford, a Winter Festival at the shopping centre’s north parking lot features an outdoor skating rink, food trucks and more from Friday to Monday.

People can bring their own skates or rent some for $5, with proceeds to Surrey Hospital Foundation.

The festival is set up next to the Life In Style furniture store (former Sears location), on the north side of 104th Avenue at 152nd Street. On Family Day long weekend, hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meantime, the Planet Fitness locations in Newton and Whalley welcome families to celebrate Family Day at the gyms. “Entertaining your family for a whole day can be difficult. Luckily, members are invited to bring in their families for a day of fun at Planet Fitness,” gym management says. “Not a member? No problem! New members can enroll at their local Planet Fitness for $.25 on Family Day only. Even if you want to come in solo and enjoy a HydroMassage – no judgment here. Planet Fitness is open 24/7 making it the perfect place to pass time on your day off.”

In 2018, Premier John Horgan announced that B.C. would join the rest of the provinces and move Family Day to the third week of February, starting in 2019.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Family activitiesSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jazz festival will welcome 2,000 student musicians to Surrey school

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director chats about his recent sports mission to Uganda

Scott Wheatley talks umpiring, traffic, orphanages, and a baby

Free activities on Family Day weekend in Surrey

Geocache Treasure Hunt and other events planned

Surrey RCMP looking for restaurant robbery suspect

The robbery happened July 9, 2019 at 4:40 p.m., in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue

Jazz festival will welcome 2,000 student musicians to Surrey school

Event returns to Sullivan Heights Secondary on Feb. 21-22

Surrey council supports Locke’s warming shelter motion

Brenda Locke asks city staff to ‘immediately work on an option’ to provide warming centre in North Surrey this winter

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

Breaking: Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

Time is up for downtown Chilliwack’s iconic clock tower

Five Corners landmark to be refurbished over the weekend at the end of its life

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Most Read