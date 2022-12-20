Fraserway RV gifts $5,000 to Delta’s Reach Society

Second year in a row the company’s employees have chosen Reach for Fraserway’s holiday donation

Reach Child and Youth Development Society fundraising co-ordinator Tamara Veitch accepts a cheque for $5,000 from Rod Morgan, operations manager at Fraserway RV. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society/submitted photo)

Fraserway RV has donated $5,000 to support kids in Delta with special needs.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Fraserway operations manager Rod Morgan presented Tamara Veitch, fundraising co-ordinator at Reach Child and Youth Development Society, with a cheque as a way of giving back to the community contributing to the well-being of local children, according to a press release.

It’s the second year in a row and third time since 2017 that Fraserway RV staff has chosen Reach as the beneficiary of their holiday donation, bringing the total amount owner James Epp and the company have gifted the society to $15,000.

“We are so grateful to the owner and staff of Fraserway RV for once again choosing to donate to Reach. They truly understand that this kind of give-back and funding are vital to support vulnerable children,” Veitch said in a press release.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year.

Learn about Reach and all the programs it offers at reachchild.org.

Delta