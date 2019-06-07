Ryan Phillips stopped in Salmon Arm Thursday, June 6, to talk about his ride around the globe to raise awareness around mental health and the importance of reaching out for help. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Former B.C. hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

Ryan Phillips has definitely chosen to ride instead of hide.

The Lower Mainland resident rode into Salmon Arm Thursday, June 7, and took a break for an afternoon interview before returning to his cross-country bicycle trek the following morning.

A former professional hockey player who played a season with the Vernon Vipers (1995/96), Phillips’ current journey, across not just Canada but around the world, is fuelled by a determination to raise awareness about mental health.

“I suffered from bipolar which is a debilitating disease. Recently I’ve gone to medication and my life has taken a turn for the absolute better. (That’s why) why I am riding this ride, for the purpose of helping inspire people who suffer from mental health illness of any different kind,” said Phillips.

He said his ride began at the Terry Fox monument in Victoria. As of Friday, he had logged approximately 750 kilometres, choosing to ride through Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon before stopping in Salmon Arm.

“We took the long way, but it’s OK. It made me strengthen my legs a little bit,” laughed Phillips. “You really get to see B.C. in all its beauty.”

Read more: Getting ready for Ride Don’t Hide

Read more: In photos: Lunch launch to Ride Don’t Hide

Read more: Ride Don’t Hide

The idea to ride around the world was inspired by Phillips’ recent journey through Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.

“That was really cool and I knew at that point, if I was going to do a ride, I wanted to do it for a purpose and as soon as I got back to Canada (I said) ‘I’m going to do the world,’” said Phillips. “I really love challenges. Maybe that stems from my hockey career.”

Phillips’ message to those suffer with mental health issues is to not be afraid to reach out.

“Anybody who is suffering—reach out,” he said. “There is help. If I can do it, you can do it.”

Phillips noted Salmon Arm residents can do their own riding for mental health awareness in the annual Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke’s Ride Don’t Hide event Saturday, June 23.

Registration for the event, to be held at the Little Mountain Sports Complex and park, is already underway. More information can be found at the CMHA website.

Those wanting to learn more about Phillips’ journey can find him at spintheglobe.ca, or on his spin-the-globe gofundme page, where he is raising funds for his ride.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Join dad for a run in Chilliwack this Father’s Day

Just Posted

B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, June 7 to 9

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Mounties send proposed charges to Crown in Surrey high school ‘incidents’

‘We’re not identifying which charges they recommend,’ Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader

Semiahmoo Totems’ trio selected for Canada Basketball U16 team

Tara Wallack, Izzy Forsyth and Deja Lee will play in U16 Women’s Americas Championship

Surrey city council to consider code of conduct report

City recommends council authorize selection of ‘independent expert’ to develop a ‘Council Code of Conduct’

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Former B.C. hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Chilliwack company charged with animal cruelty claims video evidence manipulated

Defence wants info on video equipment used by animal rights activists in chicken catching sting

Seven arrested in Langley after shots fired in Abbotsford

Three vehicles flee scene of shooting at unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night

Most Read