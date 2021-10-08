For 50+ adults, Surrey’s fall ‘TALK’ subjects focus on policing, artist Monet and more

The courses are ‘ideal’ for retirees who want to continue learning

French painter Claude Monet is subject of two Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) sessions in November. (Photo: biography.com)

Diverse subjects are discussed during ‘TALK’ sessions this fall, both on-campus and online.

The Third Age Learning at Kwantlen program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities.

At KPU’s Surrey campus, TALK sessions will focus on Democratic Policing (Oct. 15, 22), Endangered Peoples, Vanishing Places (Oct. 29) and Claude Monet (Nov. 10, 17).

On the Zoom conference platform, subjects include Ukrainians in Canada (Oct. 16, 23), the Komagata Maru (Oct. 18), Befriending Your Brain (Oct. 19), Metro Vancouver Planning (Oct. 26), with more to come in November and December.

TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Course fees range from from $15 to $30, in addition to a $10 annual membership fee. “Course fees are kept low by inviting KPU professors and community professionals to volunteer their time,” says an event advisory.

Details about fall TALK sessions are posted online at kpu.ca/talk, or call 604-599-3077.

The program is “a participatory learning experience with no quizzes, grades or prerequisites,” the website explains. “The learning process is lively, full of discussion, controversy, humour, insight and wisdom. In addition to participating in courses, you can become a TALK volunteer.”

The organization has offered courses in partnership with Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) for more than 20 years.

Also this fall, Philosophers’ Corners sessions will be free Zoom meetings, open to the public, “with topics to stimulate vibrant conversations among the participants,” noted Jane Diston, TALK chair. “This is a wonderful way for seniors who have been shut in to connect with others in a relevant and safe way.”

We live in very uncertain times, Diston said. “What is certain is that lifelong learning, keeping your brain and body active, and keeping your social networks strong is always a good choice. TALK is here to help.”

The TALK annual general meeting will be held Oct. 25.



