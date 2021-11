Flooding is seen along the side of the road on Hwy 10 near 168th Street at the Cloverdale Country Market. (Photo submitted: Fiona Macdermid)

Several areas are flooded in Cloverdale.

The flooding has also affected local businesses as some shops in Clover Square Village were forced to close.

“Cloverdale was hit by the flood and we are one of the casualties,” said Panna from Annik Eye Care. “Unfortunately it looks like we will be shut down for at least 5 to 7 weeks.”

