Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society members at Surrey Costco on Sept. 29 to pick up food for its Nutritional Snack Program. The program feeds students at close to 125 Surrey schools. (Submitted photo: Dylan Van Rooyen)

Firefighters launch 50/50 raffle to help fund snack program at Surrey schools

Due to COVID-19, the charitable society has had to rework its fundraising for 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society has come up with a new way to fund its long-running program for students.

The society’s latest venture is a 50/50 fundraiser for the month to help fund its Nutritional Snack Program, which feeds students across the Surrey school district.

Dylan Van Rooyen, charitable society board director, said the program usually needs about $200,000 in funding each year.

In its 23 years, he said, the snack program has “steadily grown” from a handful of schools to “well over 110 schools, probably closer to 125.”

READ ALSO: 20 years later, Surrey firefighters’ Nutritional Snack Program needed more than ever, Sept. 19, 2017

When the program launched, Van Rooyen said teachers were saying it was difficult for students to learn if they didn’t have the nutrition to be engaged and active and some saw a “disconnect” from the students.

Van Rooyen said that “every school is a little bit different,” but it costs about $3,000 for each school. However, some schools have a “very large order.”

He added that “there isn’t a specific area in the city that this program isn’t being utilized … it’s spread all around.”

Normally, the firefighters go into the schools when they drop off the food, but due to COVID-19, the program has gone “contactless,” Van Rooyen said.

“We don’t get to interact,” explained. “Usually they go into the school and see the kids, see their smiles.”

Van Rooyen said that as the students go through the school system, students have reached out to the society to say how much the program helped them over the years.

“It’s near and dear to us.”

With an overall goal of $100,000 for the 50/50 raffle, the society’s portion would cover about 25 per cent of what’s needed for the program, Van Rooyen said.

But he added the society has a donor lined up who is looking at making a $100,000-contribution.

From there, Van Rooyen said the society would raise the remaining 25 per cent through other initiatives and member contributions.

The raffle launched Oct. 1, and within a week a little more than $9,000 had been raised so far.

To purchase 50/50 tickets, visit darelle.com/pp/brqryr. The winning ticket will be drawn Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

READ ALSO: Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society looking at up to $250K-donation shortfall amid COVID-19, May 18, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

charityCharity and DonationsCoronavirusfirefightersSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Food and supplies for roughly eight schools in the Clayton area. This is part of the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society’s Nutritional Snack Program that feeds students at roughly 125 schools in Surrey. (Submitted photo: Dylan Van Rooyen)

Previous story
Local advocate hopes Sullivan Park will become ‘historic precinct’ for Sullivan
Next story
Sources joins worldwide call to ‘scale-up’ mental health resources

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade insists forum will be ‘democratic’ despite Green candidate’s criticism

Respondents will be answering alphabetically by party per riding

Convicted robber wants guilty pleas overturned after learning he’ll be deported

Sukhvinder Singh Khungay says his guilty pleas were ‘uninformed and therefore invalid,’ court hears

White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewery to host fundraiser for Alexandra Neighbourhood House

Saturday event held in conjunction with World Mental Health Day

Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting to make first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday

Superman returns

Massive set to be constructed on Cloverdale Fairgrounds

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fraser Valley metal sculptor looking for buyer for $350K falcon

Kevin Stone was supposed to bring 3,000-pound bird to luxury show in Vegas, but it was cancelled

Murder charges filed after body discovered in Mission arson case

Van Chau Nguyen, 60, charged with first degree murder, arson, forceful confinement and assault

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Most Read