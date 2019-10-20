South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm will host a ‘Haunted Farm’ Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 26. (City of Surrey photo)

Family-friendly Halloween event planned for Historic Stewart Farm

South Surrey historic site to host ‘Haunted Farm’ event

A family-friendly Halloween event – which aims to skip the ‘scare factor’ – is set for South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm this week.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon until 3 p.m., the historic site (13723 Crescent Rd.) will host a Halloween ‘Haunted Farm’ event, which promises ‘fun without the fright’ and is aimed and the youngest witches, ghouls and goblins.

The drop-in event will include a scavenger hunt and other games – including pumpkin bowling – as well as a chance to stick your hand in a ‘creepy discovery jar’ for those who are feeling daring. A classic scary, silent movie from the 1800s will also play inside Stewart Hall.

More than anything, the event will give visitors the chance to experience the holiday – and its games and traditions – as locals did in the early 1900s.

“Local children, such as the Stewart boys, may have dressed in costumes based on the All Hallows Eve traditions, gathering at a party where they would bob for apples, play games, have a large bonfire and tell fortunes,” said site curator Jerrilin Spence.


