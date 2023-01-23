Expansion planned for White Rock’s native plant demonstration garden

Efforts are underway to expand a waterfront garden that helps control erosion and filter storm-water runoff into Semiahmoo Bay – not to mention provides food for birds and pollinators.

In a news release Monday (Jan. 23), Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society announced a collaboration with the City of White Rock’s parks department to slightly enlarge the coastal native plant area located on the west side of the White Rock Museum & Archives (14970 Marine Dr.).

The Native Plant Demonstration Garden took root in 2003, inspired by an appreciation for native plants; both their beauty, and the critical role they play in the health of the local environment and community.

In addition to FOSBS and the parks department, the garden has benefited from efforts of the Native Plant Society of B.C., the White Rock & Surrey Naturalists and the White Rock Museum & Archives.

It was overhauled in the fall of 2008, plant identification signs were installed in 2012, and volunteers continue to remove invasive weeds and replace missing plants and broken signs.

Upcoming expansion work is to include new fencing, mulch and additional planting.

Garden work parties are held monthly March through October, and anyone with an interest in native plants and a couple of hours to spare, is invited to get involved.

For more information or to sign up, email blueheron@birdsonthebay.ca or visit www.birdsonthebay.ca

