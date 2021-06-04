Employees vie to get bosses ‘pied’ in fundraiser for Surrey’s Mackie Place youth hub

Best Builders company owner Todd Best with youth at Mackie’s Place in North Surrey. (submitted photo: Preston Wong)

Some local construction-industry bosses will get pied in the face at the end of a funding drive for at-risk Surrey youth.

The month-long Mackie Pie Challenge aims to raise $50,000.

Delta-based Best Builders challenged 19 industry partners to each raise $2,500 in support of Mackie’s Place, a youth social house that operates out of Peoples Church, 14455 104 Ave.

“Any team that successfully reaches their goal by June 25 will earn the right to see their company’s owner/representative get #mackiepied, meaning they’ll have a whipped cream pie smashed in their face,” explained Aron Combs, Best Builders’ sales and marketing rep.

So far more than $8,000 has been donated on the Challenge website, mackiesplace.kindful.com/building-futures, where all 20 companies are listed.

Combs says Mackie’s Place was chosen for financial support because of the facility’s “foundational work” in Surrey.

“Mackie’s Place has some amazing programs to support at-risk youth in ways that are unique to their needs,” Combs noted. “They are encouraging, equipping and engaging these young people through various employment programs.”

These include teaching baking and chef skills, graduation/tutoring programs, care-package deliveries for the youth and their families, an entrepreneurship program and more.

“The goal of Mackie’s Place is not to provide temporary relief during crises, but to teach life skills so these young people can be relieved from the cycle of poverty and become contributing members of their city,” Combs added.



