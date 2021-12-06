‘Elvis’ shakes up White Rock Community Centre, helps raise $400 for flood relief

CARP White Rock Surrey members ham it up with Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott at the White Rock Community Centre on Dec. 4, 2021. (Contributed photo)CARP White Rock Surrey members ham it up with Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott at the White Rock Community Centre on Dec. 4, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott performs for seniors at the White Rock Community Centre on Dec. 4, 2021. (Contributed photo)Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott performs for seniors at the White Rock Community Centre on Dec. 4, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Elvis was in the building – the White Rock Community Centre, that is – on Saturday (Dec. 4), entertaining an estimated 200 seniors and helping raise hundreds of dollars for the United Way of B.C.’s Flood Response Fund.

In addition to the entertainment provided by Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott, the event – hosted by the Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table and CARP White Rock Surrey – treated attendees to bingo, door prizes and a snack box prepared by the Kent Street Seniors Centre.

READ MORE: Elvis gives salute to seniors

Santa (aka Gordie Hogg) also joined in the afternoon fun.

In all, more than $400 was collected for the flood-response effort, which aims to help communities affected by last month’s ‘atmospheric rivers.’

The event was funded by grants from the New Horizons for Seniors and the City of White Rock grants-in-aid programs.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
