Easter events in Surrey: Underwater egg hunts, animals, eats and more

‘Easter Egg-apalooza’ event and other happenings starting Saturday, April 13

Easter-related events in Surrey start this weekend at a few sites in the city.

A “Family Easter Eggstravaganza” is planned at Guildford Recreation Centre on Saturday (April 13) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., offering breakfast, crafts and an Easter egg hunt. The fee is $8 per child and $4 per child aged two and over (younger are free of charge), via the city’s online registration system, or call 604-501-5100 and reference barcode number 4649732.

Also Saturday (April 13), Newton Seniors Centre will host a “Family Easter Party” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free for activities that include an indoor Easter egg hunt, face painting, crafts, cookie decorating, games and more. You can also visit and take pictures with the Easter bunny.

Another free event is the “Easter Egg-apalooza” gathering Saturday (April 13) at Bridgeview Community Centre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hop on down to enjoy a variety of Easter, chocolate and bunny-themed activities and games. Have some light refreshments, and get your family photo taken with the local Easter bunny,” according to a post on the city’s website.

Elsewhere, “Easter Skates” sessions will be held at South Surrey Arena on Saturday (from 2 to 3:30 p.m.) and also at Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena (12:30 to 2 p.m.). “Bring the whole family, lace up your skates and join for fun-filled skate with games and activities on and off the ice. All ages welcome.” Note: Regular admission rates apply.

On Easter weekend, on Saturday, April 20, an “Old-Fashioned Easter Celebration” will be held in South Surrey at Historic Stewart Farm, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “After the egg hunt at home, bring your kids for a hoppin’ hood time at the Stewart Farm to make bunny ears, find treats hidden in the house, and meet the Easter bunny,” is the word on the city’s website. Admission is free.

The Museum of Surrey is planning an “Easter Party Animals” event on Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s a chance to meet Easter bunnies, cats, dogs and more as you visit with local animal rescue organizations. “Hop around the galleries on an Easter egg scavenger hunt and spring into crafts and games.” Animals will be on site courtesy of the Surrey Animal Resource Centre, the SPCA, Urban Safari and the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program. Admission is free.

At local pools, “Easter Bash Swims” are planned at Newton Recreation Centre on April 20, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and also at North Surrey Recreation Centre and South Surrey Indoor Pool. Similar swims will be held Sunday, April 21, at 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, Guildford Recreation Centre and Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex. Says the city: “Join us in the pool for an Easter egg hunt that’ll happen underwater! This will be the first egg hunt of it’s kind at the pool. There will also be crafts and games for everyone to play. All ages welcome.” Of course, regular admission rates apply.

