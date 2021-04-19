Earth Day kickoff for Surrey’s ‘Love Where You Live’ beautification campaign

Prize draws are among incentives for the 2021 program

A youngster goes hunting for trash on a Surrey sidewalk. (Submitted photo: City of Surrey)

Surrey’s Love Where You Live campaign kicks off on Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22.

The 2021 initiative “encourages the community to come together to keep the city clean and welcoming, by participating in beautification and cleanup challenges throughout the summer.”

The program features a 20-Minute Challenge, which asks residents to volunteer to clean up their neighbourhood for at least 20 minutes per week, plus park cleanup events.

• RELATED NEWS STORY: Surrey mayor wants residents to pick up litter.

Neighbourhood cleanups involve community groups wanting to organize a group clean-up, with supplies from the city, while park cleanup events involve residents and city staff. There is a prize draw every month for those who participate.

The Love Where You Live campaign includes the city’s Large-Item Pickup and grant programs, where eligible neighbourhood improvement projects could receive up to $3,000 in funding.

More details are posted to surrey.ca/lovewhereyoulive.

Also on Earth Day, Surrey’s annual Party for the Planet event goes virtual in a two-hour broadcast, starting at 5 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube channels. The Zolas, Andrea Menard, Bobs & Lolo and others will perform, alongside environment-themed segments from city departments and event sponsors.

“The livestream will include environmental education for all ages, musical entertainment, Indigenous performances, interactive workshops, quizzes, kids crafts and more,” according to city hall. “Plus, you can be entered to win over $700 of prizes.”

Meantime, the City of Surrey has been recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for a second year in a row, in a competition “that recognizes employers that lead the nation in creating a culture of environmental awareness in their organizations,” according to a news release.

“Award recipients are evaluated and selected based on their unique environmental initiatives and programs; success in reducing their environmental footprint; the degree to which employees are involved in their programs; and the extent to which these initiatives have become linked to the organization’s identity.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Environment