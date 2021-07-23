Drop-in visits allowed again at South Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden

Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden has returned to its pre-pandemic operation level, meaning appointments are no longer required in order to stroll through the lush South Surrey greenspace between now and the end of the month.

Last week, the City of Surrey announced via Twitter that the popular 7.5-acre garden – which was created by Francisca Darts and donated to the city in 1994 – was now open to drop-in visits, rather than by appointment only.

The park is open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. until July 31.

Entry is by donation, with proceeds going to the Darts Hill Garden Conservancy Trust Society. The society works in conjunction with the City of Surrey to further the goal of the garden’s founder – which was to use the space “as a horticultural centre for the preservation, enhancement, and development of plants.”



