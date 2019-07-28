Grand prize home located at 1156 Habgood St. in White Rock. (Dream Lottery photo)

Dream Lottery features two grand prize homes in the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Winner has option of eight prizes

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has started selling tickets for its 2019 Dream Lottery, and two of the grand prize homes are located on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Valued at more than $2.8 million, the featured prize for the lottery is a detached home at 1156 Habgood St. in White Rock.

The three-level, 6,200 sq.ft. four-bedroom home includes five bathrooms, and a partial view of the ocean. The prize package comes with more than $90,000 in furnishings and accessories.

The second grand prize package listed in the area includes two detached homes, located at 16538 25A Ave. and 16542 25A Ave. in South Surrey.

Each home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and each is about 2,680 square feet.

Other grand prize packages are located in Tsawwassen, Vernon, Vancouver, Victoria, Courtenay. There is also an option to take a $2.2 million cash prize.

Dream Lottery proceeds go towards research initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital, where more than 1,000 medical researchers pursue new discoveries that improve care for sick and injured children across the province.

RELATED: ‘Hero’ kid fighting cancer helping with BC Children’s Hospital fundraiser

“The revenue that Dream Lottery generates supports researchers who work tirelessly to discover new treatments and cures that will raise the level of care for the more than 93,000 kids who receive care at the hospital each year,” BC Children’s Hospital Foundation president Teri Nicholas said in a news release.

The winner of the lottery is allowed to choose one of the eight prizes.

Tickets cost $100 for three, $175 for six, $250 for nine and $500 for 20.

The lottery also includes extra games, including a 50/50 Plus jackpot, which has a maximum payout of $1,140,000, and the Daily Cash Plus with 102 prizes available.

Tickets are on sale until midnight, Oct. 11. There are 3,161 prizes in total, valued at $3.7 million.

Purchase tickets online by visiting https://bcchildren.com, or by phone by calling 604-692-2333.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person at London Drugs, Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Food, Urban Affair, BC Children’s Hospital or at grand prize show homes located in White Rock or Tsawwassen.

 

