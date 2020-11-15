Dr. Bonnie Henry receives White Rock Rotary’s Paul Harris Award

The White Rock Rotary Club has given provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry a Paul Harris Award for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paul Harris Award, named after the Rotary’s founder, recognizes a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives and mission of the Rotary Foundation, a news release states.

“Dr. Henry’s calm, consistent message during the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated us to change our behaviour in our day-to-day lives to keep safe and protect those around us,” Rotarian Darryl Swallow said in the release.

During the pandemic, the White Rock Rotary Club meets weekly via Zoom.