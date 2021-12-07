Registration is now open for Deltassist’s 2021 Christmas programs. (Deltassist Family & Community Services/Facebook photo)

Registration is now open for Deltassist’s 2021 Christmas programs. (Deltassist Family & Community Services/Facebook photo)

Donations needed for Deltassist Christmas programs

Food hamper program, toy depot registration now open; Deltassist asking for cash, gift card donations

Donations are still needed to help Deltassist provide local families in need a merry Christmas.

For decades, Deltassist — in partnership with volunteers, local service clubs and the community at large — has supported hundreds of families and individuals each year at Christmas, distributing hundreds of food hampers and thousands of toys to low income families and seniors in Delta.

“This is an amazing testimony to the spirit and culture of Delta,” says a Deltassist press release, and only possible thanks to the “overwhelming support of personal and corporate contributions.”

Last year, Deltassist’s Christmas programs evolved to meet the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic by pivoting away from the food hampers and in-person toy depot of years past, and instead distributing gift cards to families in need so they can buy food for the holidays and presents for their children.

With COVID-19 still a concern, Deltassist is ensuring the well-being of its community, clients, volunteers and staff by once again only accepting monetary donations (including gift cards), taking registration for its Christmas programs by phone, and by setting up contact free distribution.

Low-income Delta families, individuals and seniors have until Friday, Dec. 10 to register for Deltassist’s Christmas programs by calling either Deltassist’s North Delta office (604-594-3455) or Ladner office (604-946-9526) and leaving their full name and phone number. (Note: both offices are closed between noon and 1 p.m.)

Applicants will receive a call back between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, to schedule an appointment to come to the office and verify their application.

Registration information and 2021 eligibility criteria are available online at deltassist.com/community/deltassist-christmas-programs-information-and-registration.

Donations for Deltassist’s Christmas programs can be made online at deltassist.com/community/christmas-toy-drive-and-food-hampers, by phone (604-594-3455 or 604-946-9526) or by mailed cheque send to 9097 120th St., Delta, V4C 6R7.

Tax receipts will be provided to those who give a name and address. (When donating gift cards, original receipts are also required.)

Anyone interested in supporting Deltassist’s Christmas programs is asked to contact community services co-ordinator Corinne Harrison at corinneh@deltassist.com.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Previous story
Surrey RCMP plan ‘Pack the police car’ blitz

Just Posted

Surrey city Coun. Brenda Locke. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Council defeats motion asking city staff to assess Surrey’s storm drainage system

Six of the 12 guest speakers signed on for the next TEDxSurrey event, in February 2022. (Photo: tedxsurrey.ca)
‘Compelling messages’ from 12 speakers named for TEDxSurrey, on February date

(Delta Police Department photo)
Missing Tsawwassen girl found dead, man arrested

The Cloverdale Community Football Association’s Peewee Bobcats celebrate after winning a provincial title Dec. 5 as they beat the Abbotsford Falcons 44-0 in the championship game. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami)
Cloverdale Peewee Bobcats score six TDs on way to provincial title