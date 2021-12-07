Donations needed for Deltassist Christmas programs

Donations are still needed to help Deltassist provide local families in need a merry Christmas.

For decades, Deltassist — in partnership with volunteers, local service clubs and the community at large — has supported hundreds of families and individuals each year at Christmas, distributing hundreds of food hampers and thousands of toys to low income families and seniors in Delta.

“This is an amazing testimony to the spirit and culture of Delta,” says a Deltassist press release, and only possible thanks to the “overwhelming support of personal and corporate contributions.”

Last year, Deltassist’s Christmas programs evolved to meet the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic by pivoting away from the food hampers and in-person toy depot of years past, and instead distributing gift cards to families in need so they can buy food for the holidays and presents for their children.

With COVID-19 still a concern, Deltassist is ensuring the well-being of its community, clients, volunteers and staff by once again only accepting monetary donations (including gift cards), taking registration for its Christmas programs by phone, and by setting up contact free distribution.

Low-income Delta families, individuals and seniors have until Friday, Dec. 10 to register for Deltassist’s Christmas programs by calling either Deltassist’s North Delta office (604-594-3455) or Ladner office (604-946-9526) and leaving their full name and phone number. (Note: both offices are closed between noon and 1 p.m.)

Applicants will receive a call back between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, to schedule an appointment to come to the office and verify their application.

Registration information and 2021 eligibility criteria are available online at deltassist.com/community/deltassist-christmas-programs-information-and-registration.

Donations for Deltassist’s Christmas programs can be made online at deltassist.com/community/christmas-toy-drive-and-food-hampers, by phone (604-594-3455 or 604-946-9526) or by mailed cheque send to 9097 120th St., Delta, V4C 6R7.

Tax receipts will be provided to those who give a name and address. (When donating gift cards, original receipts are also required.)

Anyone interested in supporting Deltassist’s Christmas programs is asked to contact community services co-ordinator Corinne Harrison at corinneh@deltassist.com.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta