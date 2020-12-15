Donation remembers late Peace Arch News publisher Linda Klitch

It has been nine years since the passing of late Peace Arch News publisher Linda Klitch – but her legacy of helping the community continues.

A Peninsula Community Foundation endowment fund set up in her memory in the newspaper’s name recently donated $1,250 to the Sources Food Bank in South Surrey and White Rock.

In a letter of thanks to PAN publisher Dwayne Weidendorf, Sources CEO David Young said the donation has a profound impact “especially at this challenging time.”

“With your support, our dedicated and compassionate staff and volunteers are both encouraged and empowered to deliver essential social services to the the most vulnerable members of our community – a growing population due to the pandemic,” he said.

Klitch, who was actively involved with the foundation during her time as publisher, died Sept. 26, 2011, after complications from surgery.

She was honoured posthumously by a B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association Victoria Gold Corp. Eric Dunning Integrity Award, which cites individuals who have “demonstrated moral soundness” and have made a strong contribution to the industry, the community and fellow citizens.

Black Press president and CEO Rick O’Connor said Klitch “would have been very happy with a donation to the Sources Food Bank in her name as a former publisher of the Peace Arch News.

“She was revered as a publisher in the community who did so much to bring people together and provide a newspaper we could all be proud of,” he said.



