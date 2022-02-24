White Rock senior Harold Zelt presents BCSPCA officials with the funds raised from his 2022 ‘Dogs of White Rock’ calendar. (Contributed photo)

White Rock senior Harold Zelt presents BCSPCA officials with the funds raised from his 2022 ‘Dogs of White Rock’ calendar. (Contributed photo)

Dogs of White Rock calendar raises $1,700 for SPCA

White Rock senior Harold Zelt photographs dogs he meets around the city

A White Rock senior with a passion for capturing dogs – through a lens, that is – has once again turned the hobby into funds for animals in need.

Harold Zelt recently delivered $1,700 to BC SPCA officials in Surrey; the proceeds from sales of his 2022 Dogs of White Rock calendar.

The project first launched in 2020, when staff at White Rock Seniors Village helped Zelt create a calendar from photos he had taken of local dogs – ones he met while he was out and about in the community during the pandemic.

READ MORE: White Rock senior delivers early gift of calendar proceeds

Initially, Zelt had simply been sharing his images with his fellow WRSV residents, sending them out via email “just for the fun of it.”

It was “something to do and it entertains myself and the residents here,” Zelt told Peace Arch News at the time.

Sales that year raised $1,250 for the animal-welfare organization, and he endeavoured to repeat the effort in 2021.

This year’s proceeds were presented on Jan. 24. The residence’s community relations manager Si Cussen described it as a “great day for the SPCA!”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

fundraiserSeniorsSPCAWhite Rock

Previous story
Surrey students want to go ‘Beyond Black History Month’

Just Posted

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. (File photo)
TransLink CEO says absence of long-term funding ‘solutions’ puts capital projects at risk

Surrey Urban Screen currently features “Body as Border: Traces and Flows of Connection,” on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. See listing under Art/Galleries. (Photo: vimeo.com)
SURREY EVENTS GUIDE: Plays, comedy, concerts and more, for Feb. 24 and beyond

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event in 2020. This year’s event will be basically back to normal say organizers. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)
Community Kitchen on pace to reach fundraising goal

Frank Demaris was a volunteer with South Surrey's Canada Cup softball tournament since 1994. (Submitted photo)
Volunteer Spirit Award to remember Frank Demaris, who helped run Surrey’s Canada Cup