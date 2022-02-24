Dogs of White Rock calendar raises $1,700 for SPCA

White Rock senior Harold Zelt presents BCSPCA officials with the funds raised from his 2022 ‘Dogs of White Rock’ calendar. (Contributed photo)

A White Rock senior with a passion for capturing dogs – through a lens, that is – has once again turned the hobby into funds for animals in need.

Harold Zelt recently delivered $1,700 to BC SPCA officials in Surrey; the proceeds from sales of his 2022 Dogs of White Rock calendar.

The project first launched in 2020, when staff at White Rock Seniors Village helped Zelt create a calendar from photos he had taken of local dogs – ones he met while he was out and about in the community during the pandemic.

Initially, Zelt had simply been sharing his images with his fellow WRSV residents, sending them out via email “just for the fun of it.”

It was “something to do and it entertains myself and the residents here,” Zelt told Peace Arch News at the time.

Sales that year raised $1,250 for the animal-welfare organization, and he endeavoured to repeat the effort in 2021.

This year’s proceeds were presented on Jan. 24. The residence’s community relations manager Si Cussen described it as a “great day for the SPCA!”

