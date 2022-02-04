‘Disrupt Ageism’ virtual seminar set for Feb. 15

Zoom presentation from Third Age Learning at Kwantlen will begin at 2 p.m.

Some signage, such as the image on the left, serves to perpetuate stereotypes about aging, says gerontologist Dan Levitt. (Contributed images)

If you drive like a little old lady, are a grumpy old man, over the hill, past your prime or are having a senior moment, you are the subject of some not-so-funny ageist cliches.

Ageism, as defined by Robert Butler in 1969, refers to the stereotypes (how we think), prejudices (how we feel) and discrimination (how we act) towards others or oneself based on age.

It is insidious, damaging and systemic in our society — but it doesn’t have to be that way, says Dan Levitt, gerontologist, instructor at SFU, UBC and BCIT and CEO of KinVillage in Delta.

Levitt will present “Disrupt Ageism” at a Zoom webinar for Third Age Learning at Kwantlen on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Ageism is everywhere, says Levitt, in our communities, our institutions and in our relationship to ourselves.

It is particularly acute on our healthcare system. There are 10 times the number of pediatric hospitals as there are geriatric hospitals, Levitt notes, and the system supports healthcare rationing by age.

For example, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, ventilators were provided to patients with the highest rate of survival, i.e. not the elderly.

And when outbreaks of COVID occur in care homes, residents are confined to their bedrooms with no social contact.

Even the criminally incarcerated are permitted an hour a day outdoors, Levitt notes.

Although age discrimination in the workplace is no longer permitted by law, there is a subtle inference — backed up the incentive of Canada Pension and Old Age Security benefits — that at age 65, you’re an old dog who can’t learn new tricks, a digital dunce who should step aside for younger, more tech-savvy people.

City zoning is even impacted by ageism when NIMBY protesters object to seniors’ housing projects or hospices in their neighbourhood.

Visual stereotypes of seniors further denigrate aging. Example: the “Elder Crossing” signs depicting a decrepit, bent-over couple with canes.

We are all buying into the senior stereotype and for some it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, negatively impacting confidence, job prospects, financial security and quality of life.

How can society become more age-friendly?

Reversing ageism means embracing elderhood.

“It’s OK to act your age,” Levitt said. “Healthy aging means feeling good about who you are. Be bold. Be your age and what you are. Flaunt it.”

Yes. Let’s start to de-stigmatize growing older by removing ageist phrases.

Even those of us who don’t mind being patronized when someone says, “You look good for your age.”

To register for “Disrupt Ageism” email talk@kpu.ca or call 604-599-3077.

