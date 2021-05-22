Diaper drop planned in South Surrey for Sources, Options

Diaper Drop Day organizer Bianca Myddleton, of Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty, hopes the company’s June 12 South Surrey event will collect as many as 100,000 diapers for distribution, to families in need, by Sources Community Resources and Options Community Services. File photo.

In pandemic times some young families are struggling more than ever to make ends meet.

But Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty in South Surrey aims to have one of those ends – actually, a lot of little ends – covered.

The company plans to hold the Peninsula’s largest diaper drive – Diaper Drop Day – Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and its ambitious goal is to collect one 100,000 diapers from donors for distribution to families in need by Sources Community Resources and Options Community Services.

“I don’t know how many boxes that is, but we’re hoping to get at least 100,000,” said managing broker and event organizer Bianca Myddleton. “We need disposable diapers of all sizes from newborn to toddlers.”

All donors have to do is drive up to the eight-foot trailer the company will have parked in the office lot at 3088 Croydon Dr. (next to Fox Box and Salon Cordeiro) with as many unopened diaper boxes as they can manage.

“We’re going to make sure that drop-off is properly socially-distanced,” Myddleton said. “It’ll be like a drive through – people don’t even have to get out of their cars.”

Myddleton said her company was inspired by community collection efforts by several Coldwell Banker brokerages in the U.S.

“One of our brokerages in the States was sponsoring a diaper drive through a hospital” she said. “It sounded like something we could do, so we reached out to Peace Arch Hospital about it.”

It turned out the hospital is already well-supplied with diapers, she said.

But the two community service organizations were delighted to accept donations collected by the company.

“Both Sources and Options are thrilled about it,” Myddleton added.

“It’s our contribution to the community,” she noted. “Given the times, families are struggling – and diapers are expensive.

“If it works out well, we’re going to be doing it annually,” she said.



