Diaper Drop Day organizer Bianca Myddleton, of Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty, hopes the company’s June 12 South Surrey event will collect as many as 100,000 diapers for distribution, to families in need, by Sources Community Resources and Options Community Services. File photo.

Diaper Drop Day organizer Bianca Myddleton, of Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty, hopes the company’s June 12 South Surrey event will collect as many as 100,000 diapers for distribution, to families in need, by Sources Community Resources and Options Community Services. File photo.

Diaper drop planned in South Surrey for Sources, Options

Realty company aims to collect 100,000 for distribution to needy families

In pandemic times some young families are struggling more than ever to make ends meet.

But Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty in South Surrey aims to have one of those ends – actually, a lot of little ends – covered.

The company plans to hold the Peninsula’s largest diaper drive – Diaper Drop Day – Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and its ambitious goal is to collect one 100,000 diapers from donors for distribution to families in need by Sources Community Resources and Options Community Services.

“I don’t know how many boxes that is, but we’re hoping to get at least 100,000,” said managing broker and event organizer Bianca Myddleton. “We need disposable diapers of all sizes from newborn to toddlers.”

All donors have to do is drive up to the eight-foot trailer the company will have parked in the office lot at 3088 Croydon Dr. (next to Fox Box and Salon Cordeiro) with as many unopened diaper boxes as they can manage.

“We’re going to make sure that drop-off is properly socially-distanced,” Myddleton said. “It’ll be like a drive through – people don’t even have to get out of their cars.”

Myddleton said her company was inspired by community collection efforts by several Coldwell Banker brokerages in the U.S.

“One of our brokerages in the States was sponsoring a diaper drive through a hospital” she said. “It sounded like something we could do, so we reached out to Peace Arch Hospital about it.”

It turned out the hospital is already well-supplied with diapers, she said.

But the two community service organizations were delighted to accept donations collected by the company.

“Both Sources and Options are thrilled about it,” Myddleton added.

“It’s our contribution to the community,” she noted. “Given the times, families are struggling – and diapers are expensive.

“If it works out well, we’re going to be doing it annually,” she said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsFood Bank

Previous story
Domestic-violence stats highlight need for funds, awareness, say White Rock soroptimists

Just Posted

The mother and daughter charged in connection with the August 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi (inset) were in Surrey Provincial Court May 21, 2021. (Tracy Holmes photo/Contributed photo)
Murder-accessory charges dropped against mother, daughter in 2017 killing of Surrey teen

The body of Bhavkiran Dhesi was found in a torched-SUV in South Surrey

Police were dispatched to the Crescent Beach neighbourhood Friday morning (May 21, 2021) following a report of a possible pipe bomb. (Contributed photo)
Geocache find prompts pipe-bomb response in South Surrey

Police responded to Crescent Beach neighbourhood just before 10:30 a.m. May 21

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Missing woman, 81, last seen in Surrey City Centre area

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

A view of Fraser Surrey Docks. (File photo)
Surrey stores hurting after Canada imposes 295.5% tariff on China-made furniture

Jeet Jaswal, owner of MJM Furniture in Newton, says a tariff of 295.5% is ‘outrageous’

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

Most Read