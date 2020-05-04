Some diapers collected for the Mamas to Mamas drive in North Delta.

Diaper drive in North Delta timed with Mother’s Day

Collection depot in church parking lot

In time for Mother’s Day, a diaper drive is happening in North Delta.

The collection is organized by the Mamas for Mamas organization, which has chapters in cities and towns across Canada, including Surrey/White Rock and North Delta.

The group is working with Deltassist providing baby essentials to families in need.

Donations of diapers, baby food and wipes can be dropped off at a “baby depot” set up in the parking lot of North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave., from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“People have been bringing things there over the past two weeks, and it’s going really well,” said Andrea Delf, a Delta resident who helped plan the event.

“On Saturday (May 9), we’re going to have an invitation-only event,” she added. “We’ve invited 50 mamas, primarily single mothers, and registration is no longer open for the event. We’ll have tables set up with items for them to take, gifts they need or want.”

The organization’s Facebook pages is where mothers can request things they need, such as a stroller or car seat, and where people can also post things they want to give to someone in need. “There’s no currency other than kindness,” Delf said.

The organization is on the web at mamasformamas.ca.

“People can bring donations to the church, or they can donate money on our website, or gifts cards,” Delf said.

Local realtor Randy Mann supports the diaper drive.

CLICK HERE to watch video.

“I got involved with Mamas For Mamas earlier last year when I did a promotion to give $500 to different charity groups in our community,” Mann said. “After hearing all that they do for the mothers of our communities it touched a special part in my heart.

“I believe a mother is such a important role in a child’s life and the children are our future. So being involved with Mamas For Mamas allows me to support and rally the community together to help the Mama’s who are responsible for raising up our future.”


