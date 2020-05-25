Deltassist to host pair of free emotion-related online workshops

The weekly programs will focus on coping and communication, and parenting/caregiving

Deltassist has two free online clinics starting next month focused on strengthening emotion-related skills in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first, “Emotion-Focused Coping & Communication,” participants will learn about emotions, how to cope more effectively and how to improve their relationships.

The program will run on Tuesdays, June 9 to 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is available online at deltassistcoping.eventbrite.ca.

The second, “Emotion-Focused Parenting & Caregiving,”participants will learn how to support their child or loved one, both emotionally and behaviorally. (Caregivers can include adults who are supporting their partners and other family members and friends in any capacity.)

The program will run on Thursdays, June 11 to July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is available online at deltassistcaregiving.eventbrite.ca.

Interested parties are welcome to take part in both programs.

For more information on both programs, contact Ravin Aulak at 604-992-2994 or ravina@deltassist.com.



