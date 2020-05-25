Deltassist’s North Delta office, located at 9097 Scott Road. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Deltassist to host pair of free emotion-related online workshops

The weekly programs will focus on coping and communication, and parenting/caregiving

Deltassist has two free online clinics starting next month focused on strengthening emotion-related skills in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first, “Emotion-Focused Coping & Communication,” participants will learn about emotions, how to cope more effectively and how to improve their relationships.

The program will run on Tuesdays, June 9 to 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is available online at deltassistcoping.eventbrite.ca.

The second, “Emotion-Focused Parenting & Caregiving,”participants will learn how to support their child or loved one, both emotionally and behaviorally. (Caregivers can include adults who are supporting their partners and other family members and friends in any capacity.)

The program will run on Thursdays, June 11 to July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is available online at deltassistcaregiving.eventbrite.ca.

Interested parties are welcome to take part in both programs.

For more information on both programs, contact Ravin Aulak at 604-992-2994 or ravina@deltassist.com.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dry-grad cancelled, Elgin Park students make donation to food bank
Next story
Young Surrey artists win B.C.’s ‘Democracy and Me’ contest, in two of the three categories

Just Posted

Appeal court overturns Surrey sexual assault aquittal, orders new trial

Appeal court judge says Surrey court failed to consider evidence of ‘passive dishonesty’

Surrey cadets need new home as COVID-19 limits options for growing 767 Dearman squadron

‘We’re now the second largest air cadet squadron in the province,’ commander says

Young Surrey artists win B.C.’s ‘Democracy and Me’ contest, in two of the three categories

‘Our democracy and public institutions will be well served by these bright lights’

Powerlifter gives back to Surrey healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Sumeet Sharma aims to visit all Lower Mainland hospitals, including Peace Arch, to deliver food

‘Not a joke’: Promoter wants to rocket-launch man the length of White Rock pier

Brooke Colby says he’s building an eight-foot rocket in his backyard

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

There were two new cases detected, according to the Lodge’s update

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

UPDATE: One person dead, two in critical condition after Highway 1 collision in Langley

A man and woman were taken to hospital in critical condition

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

Most Read