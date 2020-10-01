A mountain of donated plush toys usually await families at Deltassist’s annual Christmas Toy Depot, however this year due to COVID-19 families will be receiving gift cards instead. (James Smith photo)

Deltassist Christmas programs modified due to COVID-19

Toy depot and food hampers to be replaced with gift cards for those who need them

Due to COVID-19, Deltassist’s Christmas Hamper Program and Toy Depot are undergoing some changes this year.

This year, to keep everyone safe, residents taking part in the Christmas Hamper Program will receive grocery store gift cards instead of the usual service club hampers. As well, Deltassist will not be hosting a toy depot this Christmas, and instead will be giving out gift cards parents can use to buy presents for their dependents 16 years old and under.

Low-income Delta families, individuals and seniors are eligible to register for Deltassist’s Christmas programs beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.

New this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications will only be done by phone.

Eligibility criteria for this year’s programs can be found online at deltassist.com/website/wp-content/uploads/2020-Eligibility-Criteria-Christmas.doc.

To apply, call either of Deltassist’s offices — North Delta (604-594-3455) or Ladner (604-946-9526) — and leave your full name and number. You will receive a call back between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, to schedule an appointment to come to the office and verify your application. (Please note: both offices are closed between noon and 1 p.m.)

You will need to present the following documentation at your appointment: proof of income, proof of residence and your children’s care cards (for toy depot access only).

For more information on registering, visit deltassist.com/community/deltassist-christmas-programs-information-and-registration.

According to the organization’s website, Deltassist distributed over 500 hampers and thousands of toys to Delta families in need last Christmas.

“Because of the overwhelming positive impact of the program and our desire to never turn away a family in need, we depend on personal and corporate contributions to make this happen year after year,” the website says.

However, the ongoing pandemic means Deltassist has also had to change the way it accepts donations for this year’s Christmas programs.

Deltassist is not be accepting donations of toys or food at this time, and is only be accepting monetary donations by phone, mailed cheque or online at canadahelps.org/en/charities/deltassist-family-and-community-services-society. The online donations page is open now.

Tax receipts will be provided to those who give a name and address, and Deltassist will acknowledge all who support the program unless anonymity is requested.

When donating gift cards, original receipts are require in order for Deltassist to provide tax receipts.

Anyone interested in supporting Deltassist’s Christmas programs is asked to contact community services co-ordinator Kirsti Kober at kirstik@deltassist.com.


