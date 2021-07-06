Deltassist calling for emergency food donations

Non-profit’s emergency food cupboard running low as it copes with rise in local homeless needing help

Deltassist is in urgent need of certain food items for its emergency food cupboard as it copes with a rise in the number of homeless individuals needing the non-profit’s help. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Deltassist is asking for donations to help replenish its emergency food cupboard.

While Deltassist is not a food bank, it does provide “stop gap” support in emergency situations by providing food, food vouchers and bus tickets, which are available thanks to donations received from the community.

Right now, Deltassist is in real need of items for its emergency food cupboard as the non-profit is experiencing a surge in homeless individuals needing help at this time.

Items needed urgently include jam, cereal, granola bars, canned fruit, canned vegetables (although they do have lots of corn) and canned ham or chicken.

The cupboard is also getting low on pasta sauce, Knorr Sidekicks, rice sides, and macaroni cheese.

Anyone looking to drop off food donations is asked to call ahead and make arrangements with Lisa Pitman prior to showing up. Pitman can be reached directly at 604-238-4024 or lisap@deltassist.com.

