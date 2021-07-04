The Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society said its ICU is full after the B.C. heatwave. (@OWLRehab Twitter)

Delta’s raptor ICU full after record-breaking heatwave

Society could use more wild salmon, waterfowl donations for eaglets

B.C.’s heatwave has resulted in record-breaking wildlife intake at Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, and the eaglets are in need of salmon.

OWL tweeted Saturday that the society has been taking in 12-20 raptors each day. Most of the young birds fled the heat by leaving their nest too soon and have suffered broken bones from the fall.

“Our ICU has never been so full,” the society tweeted.

SEE ALSO:B.C. deaths triple over the past week, to 719, as a result of heat wave

The society says it could use more wild salmon or waterfowl donations for the eaglets. The society purchases human quality farmed quail for the others.

Donations to help cover cost of quail and mice can be made at owlrehab.org/ways-to-help/

Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of deaths in B.C. last week, according to chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

From Juny 25 through July 1, BC Coroners Service recorded 719 deaths – three times the average amount reported in a typical week.

It’s likely the recent heat wave was “a significant contributing factor” to the rise in deaths, said Lapointe. The province saw temperatures rise into the 40s.

– With files from Sarah Grochowski

