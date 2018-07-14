Delta’s OWL Society to pair raptors and yoga

The two-class fundraiser allows participants to do yoga while being watched by birds of prey

You’ve seen yoga with goats; you’ve heard of yoga with pigs. Now the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) is bringing the newest set of animals to your yoga class: raptors.

On July 21 and Aug. 26, OWL will be home to its first set of yoga classes, called “Find Your Wings — Yoga with Raptors.”

“It’s a fundraiser, but it’s also sort of a fun thing too,” said raptor care manager Rob Hope.

The classes, led by OWL volunteer and yoga instructor Sylvia Smallman, will take place in the grassy picnic area in front of the permanent bird habitats, so the resident bald eagles, grey owl, hawks and turkey vultures can watch the action. Sarah, the society’s resident barn owl, will also be overseeing the class from her perch.

“People of course will get a tour after as well,” Hope said.

Classes will be held between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on each day. Each class has 20 spots available, and at least 10 are already filled for the July class.

Interested participants can register by calling 604-946-3171. The $20 entry fee will go to support OWL’s rehabilitation efforts for injured birds, and can be paid over the phone or at the door.

For more information, visit owlrehab.org/yoga-with-raptors-2018.