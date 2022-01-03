Delta’s kindness meters yield first donations

f(x)=x, a math-themed kindness meter designed by Seaquam Secondary grad Kyla Dooley located outside Sungod Recreation Centre in North Delta. The City of Delta has installed five kindness meters around the city, all designed and painted by Delta students, to collect spare change for local organizations. (City of Delta photos)

Five “kindness meters” installed around the city last November have already collected enough change to produce the project’s first “kindness donations.”

The five kindness meters were unveiled Nov. 13 in celebration of World Kindness Day as part of as part of an interactive public art project supporting local not-for-profit groups.

The project — a partnership between the City of Delta, Delta School District and Delta Community Foundation — involved the repurposing of five decommissioned double-headed parking meters to collect spare change for local organizations supporting those in need across Delta. To promote and encourage youth engagement and public art, local high school student artists were invited to design and paint the meters while incorporating the themes “We Love Delta” and “kindness.”

On Dec. 21, the city announced the meters had collected a total of $800, which the Delta Community Foundation will be distributing to Delta’s two extreme weather response shelters, located at Ladner United Church and New Hope Church in North Delta.

“The Delta Community Foundation is pleased to play a part in this program by collecting and distributing the kindness coins to help local charities and those in need across Delta,” DCF vice-president Carlene Lewall said in a press release. “We know that even a small amount of money can go a long way towards helping the people who use these shelters.”

The kindness meters are installed at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza, outside Sungod Recreation Centre, in Ladner Village (on 48th Avenue at Havilland Street), outside Delta City Hall and at Tsawwassen Town Centre shopping mall, and the five meter heads will be interchanged every six months to create a “travelling art exhibition,” according to a city press release.

“Delta’s kindness meters are a great way to celebrate some great young local artists while giving everyone an opportunity to lend a helping hand,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “In just a few short weeks, the community has raised an amount that will make a meaningful difference for people and this shows Delta’s true giving spirit. I hope everyone will continue depositing kindness — small acts by many can lead to a real positive outcome.”

Businesses or individuals interested in matching money collected each month can contact the Delta Community Foundation at deltacommunityfoundation@gmail.com.



