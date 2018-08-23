Delta’s first responders answer the call for blood donations

The Sirens For Life blood drive takes place through to Sept. 30 across B.C.

By Ryan-Alexander McLeod for North Delta Reporter

If you needed a face to remind you why Canadian Blood Services is asking residents to donate platelets and plasma, Delta police Const. John Jasmins should be it.

The DPD officer and father of three was at the Sirens For Life blood drive kick-off on Sunday, Aug. 19, donating his own blood during the annual campaign put on by CBS and B.C.’s first responders.

But just a year ago, Jasmins had been on the other end of a blood donation, as he needed four transfusions during open heart surgery.

DPD Const. John Jasmins leaves North Delta Secondary with his children Brooklyn and Dante after donating blood as part of Sirens For Life blood drive on Aug. 19, 2018. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

“We see accidents all the time and situations where people will likely need blood, but it wasn’t something I thought about every day,” Jasmins said at North Delta Secondary, where the donation clinic was set up on Sunday.

“It wasn’t until my own medical situation last year when everything was really put into perspective.”

It can take as many as 50 blood donors to save a life, according to Canadian Blood Services, which manages Canada’s blood bank and puts out calls for donations.

“It made me really reflect on how precious our blood is, and it was all thanks to four strangers who took the time to donate their blood and save my life,” Jasmins said.

His wife Kristina agreed.

“I’m just so thankful that there are people who donate, and now [John] can be here to see his kids grow up,” she said. “We get to spend out lives together, and that means the world to us.”

DPD Const. John Jasmins (right) chose to donate blood after he underwent open heart surgery a year ago. Jasmins was joined by his wife Kristina, their three children Brooklyn, Dante and baby Ari, and DPD Const. Kevin Dueck (left) and Staff Sgt. Dave Vaughn-Smith at the Sirens For Life blood drive at North Delta Secondary on Aug. 19, 2018. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Jasmins wasn’t the only first responder heeding the call that day for 22,000 blood donations before Aug. 26. Delta police Staff-Sgt. Dave Vaughn-Smith was also at the Sirens For Life drive.

“John’s story really puts everything in perspective for me,” Vaughn-Smith said.

“I’ve donated in the past, and like they say, it’s in us to give,” he continued.

“It’s really not that big of an inconvenience if you really think about it in regards to the effect it can have on someone’s life.”

It wasn’t just police officers at the event: firefighters and paramedics took part as well. Delta firefighter and first-time donor Dan Willing said he was glad to finally donate blood.

“As firefighters, we just want to help out as many people as we can,” he said. “That’s the basis of what we do. And what better way to help, really, than coming out here.”

The Sirens For Life blood drive will be running through Sept. 30 across the province. To find a nearby donation site, visit blood.ca or call 1-888-2-DONATE. Walk-in appointments are available at all clinic locations.



