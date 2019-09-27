Delta studio tour showcases local artists

Photographer Wayne Turner shows a visitor a selection of prints during the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. Many of them were the same photographs printed on different kinds of paper to demonstrate the remarkable impact the medium alone can make on the look of a print. (James Smith photo)
Paintings by Barbara Roden at stop #1 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Visitor Terra Scheer takes in Barbara Roden’s “Bust of Woman, After Picasso, After Cranach” at stop number one on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A mixed-media piece by Barbara Roden at stop #1 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Works in progress by Barbara Roden at stop #1 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Artist Barbara Roden had guests decorate a warped canvas with buttons and beads to make a collaborative piece to mark the occasion at stop #1 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Photography cards by Maurissa Roden at stop #1 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Barbara Roden (left) and Maurissa Roden at stop #1 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Rain Longson at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Painting by Rain Longson at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Painted masks, part of a larger series, by Rain Longson at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A plethora of coloured pencils occupy one of Rain Longson’s shelves at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Some of Rain Longson’s tools of the trade at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Rain Longson tells guests about a series of paintings at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Close up of a painting by Rain Longson at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Rain Longson’s workspace at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
An experimental work in progress by Rain Longson at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. Longson shaved pigment onto the canvass just to see what it would look like, but has yet to decide what her next step will be. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Rain Longson at stop #2 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Katlyn Twidle at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Katlyn Twidle at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A series of orca paintings by Katlyn Twidle at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Katlyn Twidle at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Katlyn Twidle at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Paintings by Katlyn Twidle at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A favourite painting of (and by) Katlyn Twidle at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. The work was from her private collection and not for sale. (James Smith photo)
Wayne Turner at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of landscape photography by Wayne Turner at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of photographs by Wayne Turner at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Photographs by Wayne Turner at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A double-exposure by Wayne Turner at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. The image, one of only a handful shot on film and developed using traditional darkroom techniques, shows a woman’s eye and the bridge of her nose superimposed on a photograph of a board of a cedar fence. (James Smith photo)
Photographs by Wayne Turner at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Works by Katlyn Twidle and Wayne Turner at stop #3 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Cathey Tyler at stop #4 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of paintings by Cathey Tyler at stop #4 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of paintings by Cathey Tyler at stop #4 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Mixed-medium works by Cathey Tyler at stop #4 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of paintings by Cathey Tyler at stop #4 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of paintings by Cathey Tyler at stop #4 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of works by Cathey Tyler printed on greeting cards at stop #4 of the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Painter Eileen Fong works on her latest piece at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Painter Eileen Fong works on her latest piece at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Prints of art by Eileen Fong at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Prints of art by Eileen Fong at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Eileen Fong at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Eileen Fong at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of painting by Eileen Fong at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Ken McIntosh demonstrates his glasswork at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Earrings by Ken McIntosh at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Earrings by Ken McIntosh at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Earrings by Ken McIntosh at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Necklaces by Ken McIntosh at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Ken McIntosh demonstrates his glasswork at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Ken McIntosh demonstrates his glasswork at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Ken McIntosh demonstrates his glasswork at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Vera Buxton shows her wearable fabric art at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Vera Buxton shows her wearable fabric art at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Artisan woodworker Walter Jorimann had a selection of turned bowls and ornaments at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Artisan woodworker Walter Jorimann had a selection of turned bowls and ornaments at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Artisan woodworker Walter Jorimann had a selection of turned bowls and ornaments at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Artisan woodworker Walter Jorimann had a selection of turned bowls and ornaments at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Artisan woodworker Walter Jorimann had a selection of turned bowls and ornaments at the North Delta Recreation Centre, stop #6 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Potters June Bergen-Holt (left) and Bev Mason at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
The official greeter at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Animal-shaped planters by June Bergen-Holt at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Animal-shaped planters by June Bergen-Holt at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Works of clay at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Works of clay at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Works of clay at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
“Blue Fish Bob” by June Bergen-Holt at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
“Chubby Chimes” by Bev Mason at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A tea service by Bev Mason at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A tea pot by Bev Mason at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Works of clay by Bev Mason at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Bev Mason shows the detailed texture of one of her pieces at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A fish sculpture by Bev Mason at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Wind chimes by by June Bergen-Holt at stop #7 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Rita Chaplinsky at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Rita Chaplinsky at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Rita Chaplinsky at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A selection of paintings by Rita Chaplinsky at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Rita Chaplinsky at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
A painting by Rita Chaplinsky at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Paintings by Rita Chaplinsky at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Close up of a painting by Rita Chaplinsky at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)
Rita Chaplinsky brings one of her paintings into the light at stop #8 on the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp. (James Smith photo)

Thirteen North Delta artists at eight different locations pulled back the curtain and opened their doors to local art lovers over the weekend for the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp.


