(Pixabay photo)

Delta mayor launches new photo contest for kids

Kids can submit photos of their at-home activities for a chance to win gift cards from local businesses

Delta Mayor George Harvie is launching a new photo contest aimed at helping kids stay active and creative at home during the ongoing pandemic.

Whether it’s an art project, gardening, cooking/baking, puzzles, games, virtual story-time or sports, Harvie is asking Delta children and youth to take a photo showing their activity and submit it — along with a contest waiver — for a chance to win a gift card for the local business of their choice.

“Kids continue to inspire and impress me with their creativity and resilience during this challenging time. This contest provides an opportunity for local children and youth to showcase their favourite activity or hobby at home with a photo, hopefully inspiring others to do so,” Harvie said in a press release. “I look forward to featuring entries on my social media.”

Kids ages five to 15 years old can complete the contest waiver form and submit one photo showcasing their favourite activity at home using the city’s new Let’s Talk Delta online engagement platform (letstalk.delta.ca).

Parental supervision and assistance is welcome to help kids photograph their activities, especially for the young ones.

And yes, selfies are also welcome.

The Activities at Home Photo Contest is on now and deadline for entry is 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. After that, the public will be asked to vote on their favourites on the contest page (letstalk.delta.ca/mayorphotocontest).

Three winners will be selected from the 5-11 age group and from the 12-15 age group, and each will be awarded a gift card ($100, $75 and $50 for first, second and third place, respectively) from a local business of their choice as part of the City of Delta’s #BuyLocalDelta initiative.

The winners will be announced by Mayor Harvie in October.

contestDeltaPhotography

