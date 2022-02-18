Delta Hospital fundraiser halfway to goal thanks to $100K donation

Kenny and Arlene Kyan donated $100,000 towards Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s online Moonlight Gala 2.0 fundraiser in support of cancer care. Kenny (left) and Arlene (right) are pictured with DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund (centre). (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation is halfway to reaching the fundraising goal for its online “Moonlight Gala 2.0” event, thanks to a sizeable donation from a pair of local philanthropists.

Last month, the foundation announced it was postponing its annual Moonlight Gala at Tsawwassen Springs (this year’s theme is “El Tropicana Havana”) until Nov. 5 due to the ongoing pandemic and related public health orders.

In the meantime, to continue to meet the need for new equipment at Delta Hospital, DHCHF said it would be holding an online “Moonlight Gala 2.0” event Feb. 24-27 benefiting the Delta Hospital Cancer Care Fund. The money raised will allow the foundation to purchase critical cancer screening equipment including a new fixed X-ray detector and endoscopic cameras, and fund other immediate cancer-related needs at a cost of over $200,000.

On Friday (Feb. 18), the foundation announced that longtime donors Kenny and Arlene Kyan had gifted $100,000 towards the online fundraiser.

“Delta Hospital means a lot to me and my wife Arlene,” Kenny Kyan said in a press release. “When we heard that the in-person Gala had to be postponed, we knew that we wanted to make sure that this event would be successful. Arlene and I are so very proud to be supporting cancer care at Delta Hospital, and we hope that our gift will inspire others to do the same.”

“We are honoured to receive this incredible donation from our longtime donors, Kenny and Arlene Kyan, towards our online Moonlight Gala,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “These exceptional donors have taken us halfway to our goal, but we still need the support from our community to complete the funding for the rest of the critical cancer screening equipment. We truly appreciate the generosity of our community and hope that you will go online and support our event.”

To kick off Moonlight Gala 2.0, the foundation will be hosting a one-day raffle on Thursday, Feb. 24, with the prize being his-and-hers cruiser e-bikes worth $4,600. Tickets are one for $50 or three for $100 and will only be sold that day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the draw taking place at 9:30 p.m.

The event continues online until Feb. 27, with over 75 auction items up for grabs as well the opportunity to donate directly towards the purchase of cancer care equipment for Delta Hospital (donations are eligible for a tax receipt).

To register prior to the event and take a sneak peek at some of the auction items, visit cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=dhchf.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityDelta