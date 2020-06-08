Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation has made the decision to take its 22-year old golf tournament and make it golfless for 2020. The Century Group Delta Health Golfless Classic will take place online from Thursday, Sept. 10 to Thursday, Sept. 17, and will raise funds for a new echo ultrasound at Delta Hospital. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation image)

Delta Hospital fundraiser going ‘golfless’

Century Group Delta Health Golfless Classic, happening online Sept. 10-17, to raise funds for new echo ultrasound

Due to restrictions on large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF) has made the decision to take its 22-year-old golf tournament and make it golfless for 2020.

The Century Group Delta Health Golfless Classic will take place online from Thursday, Sept. 10 to Thursday, Sept. 17 to raise funds for a new echo ultrasound machine and service for Delta Hospital.

This year’s Century Group Delta Health Golfless Classic will include an online auction, 50/50 lottery, contests and an opportunity to make a charitable donation, hopefully raising the $300,000 needed to purchase the echo ultrasound. According to a press release, this brand new service is one of the most important diagnostic tools to be added to Delta Hospital in the past 10 years and will transform the way staff look after cardiac patients, allowing them to receive the best care right in their own community.

“We could have made the tough decision to cancel the fundraiser altogether, but as the need for an echo ultrasound is a major priority, that makes the need for our second largest fundraiser of the year even more important,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“We are so grateful to Century Group for their generous decision to remain as our title sponsor and [for] fully supporting this new format — we couldn’t do it without them. We have received an outpouring of support from our community during these last few months and that makes us hopeful that our other long-standing sponsors [will] remain on board and additional sponsors [will] join in on supporting this important fundraiser for Delta Hospital.”

Century Group has a long history of supporting the Delta community through golf.

“We held our own George Hodgins Memorial Golf Tournament for charity for many years,” Century Group president Sean Hodgins said in a press release. “This would have been our sixth year as title sponsor of the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation tournament. Our hospital needs our support more than ever during this pandemic and we are proud to support this innovative and important fundraiser during this challenging time. We hope others can do the same.”

To become a sponsor or sign-up for the Century Group Delta Health Golfless Classic, contact DHCHF special events manager Sharla De Groote at sharla.degroote@dhfoundation.ca or 604-940-9695.


