Delta Heritage Society seeks info about items in its collection

DHS is reviewing its collection to prepare for the opening of the new Delta Cultural Centre

The Delta Heritage Society is looking for a little help learning more about some of the items in its collection.

As the society prepares for the eventual opening of the new Delta Cultural Centre, its taking a close look at the items in its collection. This review leads not only to bringing in additional artifacts to tell the most complete version of the community’s story possible, but also removing items that may not be relevant to Delta.

Each item is given careful consideration, and along with an established set of criteria, the society counts on the information provided by the donor when deciding whether an item should be added, retained or removed from the collection.

Occasionally, DHS comes across an item that might have more of a story than what has so far been provided. The society is currently reviewing four such items and hopes that residents can provide additional information about them.

The items are:

• a Ladner “Teen Town” crest (any information or items welcome)

• a treadle sewing machine owned by Annie Grove/Grover/Groves in North Delta

• a portable sewing machine owned by Mrs. Mugford in North Delta

• a four-foot tall brass binnacle (This item was brought in as a loan in the 1970s by an unknown person, and the society would like to complete the paperwork for the collection.)

If you have any information that could help, please contact curator Darryl MacKenzie at 604-952-3837 or dmackenzie@delta.ca, or visit delta.ca/museum.

For more information on the accessioning and de-accessioning of artifacts, please visit deltaheritagesociety.ca.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
