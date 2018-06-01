Delta celebrates seniors’ week

From June 4 to 9, seniors will get to experience free programs at Kennedy Seniors Rec Centre

Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre is celebrating its members in honour of seniors week. From June 4 to 9, seniors will be able to attend a number of events that make up one of the centre’s liveliest weeks of the whole year.

“We get people that we have never seen before that come in and try it out,” Delta seniors’ centre coordinator Jan Talaber said about the week. “It’s just a good chance to really … come and try something different at the centre.”

Monday

Zumba Gold

June 4, 10 to 11 a.m.

Active seniors are invited to try out some Latin fun at this free Zumba class at the seniors’ centre. The class will teach participants real dance steps to Latin and international music at an easier, “gold” level pace. Pre-registration is required, contact the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre for more details.

Blood pressure clinic

June 4, 10:30 a.m. to noon

It’s never to late to check in on your health. The clinic will be open until noon on Monday, so the health conscious folks can come and get their blood pressure checked by one of the Kennedy’s trained volunteers.

Jammers

June 4, 1 to 3 p.m.

Tap your foot or dance along to this casual jam session at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Retired musicians and amateur players will be performing during the afternoon concert.

Tuesday

Mobile hearing clinic

June 5, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Surrey Hearing Care will be heading down to the seniors’ centre with their free mobile hearing clinic on Tuesday, June 5. Register ahead of time at the customer service desk at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, or stop by the front lobby display on the day of.

Lobby displays

June 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Have questions about the Lifeline service or emergency preparedness? Stop by the lobby displays at the seniors’ centre. The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Lifeline program offers 24-hour emergency support to people with medical risks, and interested seniors can get more information at the display. There will also be an emergency preparedness display, which will teach people how to make an emergency plan and prepare a kit.

Seniors support coordinator info session

June 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Check in with Eva Busich-Veloso at the seniors’ centre on Wednesday. Her role as seniors support coordinator for Delta is to connect people 50 and older with resources in the community. Drop by to say hello and ask some questions.

Coffee with a cop

June 5, 2 to 3 p.m.

Have a chat with the local police department over a complimentary cup of joe on Tuesday. Constable Leisa Schaefer from Tsawwassen CoPS will be available to talk about topics relating to seniors. Interested participants should pre-register by calling 604-594-2717.

Wednesday

Milestone tea

June 6, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Calling all members 90 years young. The Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre will be hosting an invitation-only tea, honouring its members who have just entered the 90 years and older club.

Thursday

North Delta lawn bowling

June 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ever wanted to try lawn bowling? Now’s your chance, as members of the North Delta lawn bowling club will be giving free lessons on the greens outside the seniors’ centre. Register for the event at the customer service desk.

Cafe movie matinee

June 7, 2 p.m.

Get ready to sing along with classic Abba tunes during the matinee showing of Mamma Mia. This movie matinee will feature the acting of Meryl Strep, along with an ice cream treat for moviegoers.

Friday

Fitness display

June 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hit up the centre’s lobby and learn a bit more about the Kennedy’s newest fitness instructors. Seniors are invited to bring their questions on fitness and well-being to the display on Friday.

Jammers

June 8, 1 to 3 p.m.

Get ready to groove. Between 15 and 20 musicians, many with a love for early rock, will be playing at the Kennedy’s jam session on Friday. A door prize will be given out at the event.

Saturday

Summertime dinner and show

June 9, 5 to 9 p.m.

Culminating the week of activities is the dinner and a show. Seniors will be able to enjoy a buffet dinner and then the live music of the cover band Braidwood, whose music stretches back to the ’50s and ’60s. Canadian attire is encouraged, and tickets are on sale at the front desk. Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for non-members.