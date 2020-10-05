Decorative lighting strung across 176th Street

New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan) New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan) New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan) New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan) New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan) New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A woman crosses 176 Street. Duckworth’s and the Cloverdale Hotel can be seen on the right. (Courtesy of the Surrey Archives / 180.1.85)

The lights are on.

New lights have been strung across 176th Street for four blocks from Highway 10 up to 58A Avenue.

“It’s decorative lighting. We want to make the area brighter,” Orazietti told the Cloverdale Reporter Sept. 18. “The idea is that we create a light canopy.”

Orazietti is hoping the lights will draw more shoppers and customers to area businesses.

Tis the Season to start adding decorative night lighting to the historic Cloverdale street light poles on 176 St (4 blocks). Truly making Cloverdale a Hallmark kinda of town! @BusinessAreasBC @dtsurreybia @Newton_BIA @Fleetwood_BIA @CloverdaleCOC @CityofSurrey @DiscoverSurrey pic.twitter.com/Q7MUQ3VdvW — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) October 1, 2020

The retro, tungsten-style lights are strung across the street at numerous points from lamppost to lamppost—much like Cloverdale had in the 1960s (see Surrey Archives picture)—on 176th Street between Highway 10 and 58A Avenue.

SEE ALSO: BIA floats idea of drive-through Santa Parade

According to Orazietti, the BIA is covering the cost for the lights, but he’s hoping the City can donate the power.

“Over a five-year time period, these lights have 100,000 hours of life.”



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale