Decorative lighting strung across 176th Street

New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New lighting has been strung across 176th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A woman crosses 176 Street. Duckworth’s and the Cloverdale Hotel can be seen on the right. (Courtesy of the Surrey Archives / 180.1.85)

The lights are on.

New lights have been strung across 176th Street for four blocks from Highway 10 up to 58A Avenue.

“It’s decorative lighting. We want to make the area brighter,” Orazietti told the Cloverdale Reporter Sept. 18. “The idea is that we create a light canopy.”

Orazietti is hoping the lights will draw more shoppers and customers to area businesses.

The retro, tungsten-style lights are strung across the street at numerous points from lamppost to lamppost—much like Cloverdale had in the 1960s (see Surrey Archives picture)—on 176th Street between Highway 10 and 58A Avenue.

SEE ALSO: BIA floats idea of drive-through Santa Parade

According to Orazietti, the BIA is covering the cost for the lights, but he’s hoping the City can donate the power.

“Over a five-year time period, these lights have 100,000 hours of life.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cloverdale Chamber to host all-candidates meeting Oct. 13

Just Posted

Decorative lighting strung across 176th Street

Retro-style lights harken back to Cloverdale in the 1960s

Cloverdale Chamber to host all-candidates meeting Oct. 13

Virtual chinwag to be done via Zoom

Heritage Gardens Cemetery to host safe halloween event

Oct. 31 trick-or-treat night to have socially distance booths and family-friendly atmosphere

Liberal leader say referendum on Surrey’s policing transition would be in first half of 2021

Surrey Councillor Doug Elford accuses Liberals of performing a ‘defecation on democracy’

Surrey RCMP shut Newton street on search warrant related to drug lab investigation

This is in the 8200-block of 124th Street

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Most Read