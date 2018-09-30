‘Death Café’ to be held in South Surrey

An opportunity to talk about death will be held in South Surrey this month.
Alexandra Neighbourhood House (2916 McBride Ave.) will host a Death Café Oct. 22 from 7-8:30 p.m.
According to a news release, Death Café is an opportunity to share your feelings and thoughts about dying, death, and what (if anything) happens after people die.
“Rather than a heavy, sombre atmosphere – our discussion is focused on life, and getting the most out of it. The relaxed and accepting setting includes tea/coffee and treats,” the release states.
The conversation is guided by Alex House community programmer Neil Fernyhough, who has lead a number of Death Café conversations in the past.
There is no cost, but participation is limited to 15. To register, call 604-535-0015.