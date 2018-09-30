‘Death Café’ to be held in South Surrey

Participants will share their feelings on death, dying, and life

An opportunity to talk about death will be held in South Surrey this month.

Alexandra Neighbourhood House (2916 McBride Ave.) will host a Death Café Oct. 22 from 7-8:30 p.m.

According to a news release, Death Café is an opportunity to share your feelings and thoughts about dying, death, and what (if anything) happens after people die.

“Rather than a heavy, sombre atmosphere – our discussion is focused on life, and getting the most out of it. The relaxed and accepting setting includes tea/coffee and treats,” the release states.

The conversation is guided by Alex House community programmer Neil Fernyhough, who has lead a number of Death Café conversations in the past.

There is no cost, but participation is limited to 15. To register, call 604-535-0015.