Puppy kissing booth raises funds for shelter on Cupcake Day

The LAPS shelter is hosting a “Puppy Kissing Booth” to raise funds on Feb. 25.

LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson with one of the kissing booth volunteers. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Adorable puppies will be in a kissing booth later this month as part of the annual Cupcake Day fundraiser for Langley’s animal shelter.

On Feb. 25, people around Langley, and in other communities across Canada, will bake and sell cupcakes for donations to their local animal rescues and shelters.

Last year, it raised about $10,000 for the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), said executive director Jayne Nelson.

This year, she’s hoping the fourth annual event will be the biggest ever, and will reach $15,000 in donations.

We’re going to have lots of cupcakes, and adorable puppies, here at the shelter,” said Nelson. “You’ll be able to make a donation, and get some really adorable puppy kisses.”

A puppy kissing booth has been built, and the occupants of the booth on Feb. 25 will be a litter of collie-mix pups dubbed the Riverdale litter.

The shelter often themes their names for litters or groups of animals, and this litter has names based on the popular teen soap Riverdale, based on the Archie Comics characters.

Archie, Betty, Veronica, Blossom, Jellybean, and Jughead were recently born at LAPS, and are still with their mom right now.

Puppy kisses will be by suggested donation.

The pups will be helping raise money for a variety of programs that run every year at LAPS Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove.

For years, the shelter has been fundraising to create a new isolation and intake facility for cats in particular, a dream that was fulfilled in 2018.

Now there are plenty of operational costs that could use a few extra dollars, including veterinary care. Vet bills are the second biggest cost for LAPS, said Nelson.

“Many of the animals that come to us are in need of health care,” she said.

LAPS supports mainly cats and dogs, sheltering and adopting them. Like most Lower Mainland shelters, it has a no-kill policy.

There are a number of local businesses, including veterinarians and pet supply stores, that are hosting Cupcake Day events to benefit LAPS.

But Nelson said the biggest support for the effort is a host of small, local events held by Langley residents.

LAPS has a page on its website where people can register to sign up to host their own event on National Cupcake Day.

