Creepy crawly pictures to raise funds for South Surrey society

South Surrey’s Urban Safari Rescue Society is holding a Halloween fundraiser with some of its favourite creepy crawlies.

From now until Halloween, the society is offering a chance to take a “cool and spooky” photo with a real life scaly, slithery creature (think lizards, spiders and snakes).

The society has set up a suitably eerie Halloween photo booth at its premises, at 1395 176 St. and is inviting the public to come and take a photo (by appointment only) with one or more of its wards.

Price to pose with the Society’s creatures is $10 per animal, and customers can use their own phones to take pictures – making it that much easier to share the results with their friends.

The society has also extended its hours for Oct. 28, 29 and 30.

Photo appointments can be arranged at 604-531-1100 or info@urbansafari.ca



