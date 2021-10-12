An Urban Safari Rescue Society volunteer gets into the appropriate spirit with a scaly friend at the society’s Halloween photo booth. (Contributed photo)

An Urban Safari Rescue Society volunteer gets into the appropriate spirit with a scaly friend at the society’s Halloween photo booth. (Contributed photo)

Creepy crawly pictures to raise funds for South Surrey society

Urban Safari offers Halloween photo booth with live animal models

South Surrey’s Urban Safari Rescue Society is holding a Halloween fundraiser with some of its favourite creepy crawlies.

From now until Halloween, the society is offering a chance to take a “cool and spooky” photo with a real life scaly, slithery creature (think lizards, spiders and snakes).

The society has set up a suitably eerie Halloween photo booth at its premises, at 1395 176 St. and is inviting the public to come and take a photo (by appointment only) with one or more of its wards.

Price to pose with the Society’s creatures is $10 per animal, and customers can use their own phones to take pictures – making it that much easier to share the results with their friends.

The society has also extended its hours for Oct. 28, 29 and 30.

Photo appointments can be arranged at 604-531-1100 or info@urbansafari.ca


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsfundraiserHalloweenSurrey

Previous story
Surrey Arts & Business Awards for Ero, Johal, Randhawa and Fraser Valley Musical Theatre
Next story
Port Kells brewery wins silver medal at national Canadian beer awards

Just Posted

Brewery owners Stephen Gregorig (left) and Jamie Overgaard recently won a silver-medal for their English-style IPA Orion 1-1. Their taproom, Smugglers Trail Caskworks, opened in Port Kells one year ago. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Port Kells brewery wins silver medal at national Canadian beer awards

A linotype operator stands in the heritage Strathmore Standard newspaper building at Heritage Park in Calgary. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Calgary’s Heritage Park offers a great deal of attractions

File photo
City crew finds ‘possible’ human remains in Newton

Richard Tichelman sings a cover of Starship’s hit song “We Built This City” during an online broadcast of Surrey Arts & Business Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 12. (YouTube image)
Surrey Arts & Business Awards for Ero, Johal, Randhawa and Fraser Valley Musical Theatre