Creative stuff sought/sold at another Artist Garage Sale in Surrey

Another Artist Garage Sale is planned in Surrey as a fundraiser for the city’s Youth Arts Council, on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Newton Cultural Centre.

Art supplies or other arts-specific items are sought for donation.

“Clear out some space in your cupboards and make a little money,” explains a post at artscouncilofsurrey.ca. “Book a table and bring your new or gently used costumes, musical instruments, dance shoes, paints, paint brushes, pencils, jewelry-making supplies, yarn, knitting needles, crochet hooks, guitar strings, music books, sheet music, frames, mats, ceramic tools – anything that someone creative could use.”

Tables are $10, or people can also donate items for members of the youth arts council (YACOS) to sell at the event. To book a table or ask questions, email youthartscouncil@gmail.com.

Admission is by donation at the cultural centre, 13530 72nd Ave., Surrey, from noon to 3 p.m.

YACOS first held the Artist Garage Sale there in 2018.

“The sale was great for an inaugural event,” event organizer Lyn Verra-Lay told the Now-Leader a year ago. “We made over $700 thanks to some very generous donors and customers. We had donations of a large lot of costumes and a couple of instruments, plus many craft items. Young People’s Opera Company of Surrey (YPOS) bought all the costumes.”

She said one young woman who had always wanted to play guitar bought one for just $10. Five artists came to sell their own lightly-used items, and their donation to YACOS was the $10 table rental.

“We thought that this would be a great idea for those who wanted to delve into the performing or visual arts without shelling out big bucks,” Verra-Lay said last January. “Sometimes, people are wary of starting a hobby when there’s the possibility that it wasn’t really their cup of tea.”

A volunteer arts group run by youth for youth, the goal of YACOS is to create opportunities for young people in the arts. “We provide these opportunities throughout the year through large-scale events such as talents shows, play-writing competitions, film festivals and fashion shows,” explains a post at artscouncilofsurrey.ca/yacos.

“All of our members and participants are 13-21 years old, and either live or go to school in school in Surrey, B.C. The Arts Council of Surrey (ACS) is our parent organization who provides us with a safe meeting space at the Newton Cultural Centre. The ACS provides us with a mentorship program and services to support our artistic endeavours.”



