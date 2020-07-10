(file photo)

COVID-19: ‘Contactless’ donation drive in Surrey to help women in need

Items needed for women in shelters, transition houses in the Lower Mainland

A “contactless” donation drive is happening in Surrey today.

Organized by the COVID-19 Women’s Initiative, the group is accepting donations for Lower Mainland women’s shelters and transition homes.

The Surrey drive, located at Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration (18651 52nd Ave.), runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be donation drives in Vancouver (1580-505 Burrard St.) and Richmond (13880 Mayfield Pl.) during the same time.

Donations needed include toiletries, food, toys, art supplies, clothing, household items, gift cards and personal protective equipment.

Donations from Friday’s Lower Mainland drives will benefit Turning Point Recovery, Covenant House, Harmony House, Talitha Koumb Society, YWCA Vancouver, Chrysalis Society, Atira Women’s Resource Centre, Vancouver Rape Relief & Women’s Shelter, WISH Drop-In Centre and Society.

COVID-19 Women’s Initiative is a non-profit, student-led organization of medical students, physicians and community members across Canada, including Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and London.

According to the organization, it was started by two medical students “who recognized a need to help women are in challenging circumstances, further heightened by COVID-19.”

“There has been an increase in violent events during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the website reads. “Transition houses and anti-violence organizations have struggled during this time not only because of the increased need, but also a decrease in available resources.

“The CWI was formed to help support these organizations so that they could adequately help women and those experiencing violence. The items donated through this event will be distributed among the following organizations based on their expressed needs.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 'Contactless' donation drive in Surrey to help women in need

