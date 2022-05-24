Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)

Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)

Country-music superstar Reba visits White Rock’s Washington Avenue Grill

Reba McEntire was ‘a pleasure to serve’

There was a country feel to a White Rock restaurant this weekend – one of superstar proportions, in fact.

Reba McEntire dined at the Washington Avenue Grill on Monday (May 23).

READ ALSO: WAG makes top-100 ‘big night out’ list

“It was really cool!” the WAG’s Rebecca Whatley told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

McEntire, 67 – described on IMDb as “the reigning queen of country music: – is well-known for such hits as Fancy, Is There Life Out There and Consider Me Gone, as well as TV roles including on Reba, Last Man Standing and Young Sheldon. She’s also played the voice of sundry animated characters over the years, including Betsy the Cow on Charlotte’s Web and Etta on The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave.

McEntire told the WAG crew she was in town filming a movie, Whatley said.

She posed for a photo with the WAG’s Brent Gray – a partner – Mati Arsoniadis and Ashlynne Riddoch.

“We had the most amazing surprise guest visit today!” the post states. “The amazingly talented @reba! Thank you for the visit and we look forward to your next visit with us.”

Whatley described McEntire as “incredibly nice and a pleasure to serve.”

“She is a beautiful person inside and out,” she said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BusinessCommmunityEntertainmentWhite Rock

Previous story
PHOTOS: Langley smart house part of Hometown Heroes Lottery

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an April 20, 2022 photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power photo)
Trudeau to speak in Surrey

Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)
Country-music superstar Reba visits White Rock’s Washington Avenue Grill

White Rock Christian Academy’s Athurv Trivedi leaps over the water in the junior boys steeplechase competition at Surrey Track and Field Championships earlier this month. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey athletes prep for South Fraser, provincial track championships