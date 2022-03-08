‘Count me in:’ Lone Agassiz Cops for Cancer rider launches fundraiser

For the first time since 2018, Agassiz will have a representative for the Tour de Valley Cops for Cancer ride.

Cst. Jenna Moore, the lone rider for the Agassiz RCMP detachment, has just begun raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer event. Proceeds from the main event will help fund childhood cancer research, the largest cancer support system in Canada and Camp Goodtimes, a summer camp designed for children and teens battling cancer.

“It’s really exciting that I can represent the community,” Moore said. “It’s been a couple of years.”

Moore has been with the Agassiz detachment for the past two years, coming in from the Northwest Territories.

“It’s a good, happy medium,” she said about working in Agassiz-Harrison. “When it’s busy, it’s very busy, but you’ve got your partner, so it’s good.”

The Cops for Cancer ride will take cyclists along a 900-kilometre route over the course of 10 days in September. The final route has not yet been determined, but 900 kilometres is roughly the distance from Agassiz to Vancouver seven-and-a-half times.

The ride’s participants include a variety of first responders such as the RCMP, the B.C. Ambulance Service and Correctional Services Canada.

Moore said she’s always enjoyed cycling and was inspired by the Cops for Cancer ride supporting pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

“As soon as I heard that, I was like, ‘count me in’,” she said. “Kids deserve to be kids. They need to live their lives.”

Moore and her fellow cyclists have a training ride in April spanning 125 kilometres, which is considerably longer than what she believes is her personal best distance.

“I know my legs are not going to appreciate it, but that’s what they’ve got gear for,” she added. “With the long-distance training rides, everyone does it together. It’s definitely a team-building experience up to the 10-day ride in September. I’m looking forward to building as a team and getting to know everyone’s different skill levels and helping each other through it.”

Each rider is asked to raise $6,000 for the cause; within 24 hours of posting her fundraiser on her personal social media, Moore raised $1,800.

“I was near tears,” she said. “I was so overwhelmed that people were so supportive. It was fantastic.”

As of publication, Moore has raised $2,604 for the Canadian Cancer Society. You can support her fundraiser by clicking the link on The Observer website.

To learn about other ways to help or volunteer opportunities, visit cancer.ca.

