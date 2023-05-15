Council to vote on contract for electrical work at Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex

This drawing shows the layout of the new rink and grounds for the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)

As work continues on the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex, City Council will vote on another contract May 15.

Corporate Report R074, issued by Don Luymes, GM for the City’s Planning Department, covers the elevator, electrical, mechanical, and ice plant refrigeration needs at the new arena—to be located at the north end of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The Planning Department is recommending council award Contract No. 1220-030-2021-046 to Graham Construction and Engineering LP in the amount of $16,880,345.

The Planning Department is also recommending council set the expenditure authorization limit for the contract at $20,000,000.

“​​To date, council has awarded three contracts to Graham Construction and Engineering LP in the amount of $25,644,085 for the construction of early works, the pre-engineered metal building structure, the supply and installation of piles foundation, and for the civil, formwork, reinforcement steel, and concrete supply,” notes the report.

“Graham’s performance on the work awarded to date has been satisfactory and it is now recommended that the contract with Graham be extended to include electrical, mechanical, ice plant refrigeration, and elevator for the project,” the report continues.

The arena was funded as part of the city’s Five-Year Financial Plan (2023-2027), but the overall plan for the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex was recently adjusted to allow for three sheets at the arena instead of two.

“Staff are working with the design team to amend the project to include the third sheet,” notes the report. “Staff will be bringing forward a Corporate Report to council (in June) for their consideration to authorize an increase to the design and construction administration services.”

As part of that new report, city staff will also update the construction schedule, if council gives the proposed change the greenlight.

City council previously awarded Graham Construction and Engineering a $13.4 million contract for “early works and pre-engineered metal building structure” in July, 2022, and another contract for $3.1 million in December, 2022, for “the supply and installation of piles foundation.”

The new ice complex, as currently approved, will feature two National Hockey League-sized sheets with spectator seating of 400 (200 per rink). The rink will feature a variety of non-sport spaces such as: multi-purpose rooms, community rooms, meeting rooms, along with the requisite number of officials’ rooms and change rooms.

The rink project also includes an extension of 177B Street south of 64 Avenue, which has already been completed, with upgrades scheduled for 62 Avenue and the Agriplex parking lot. A new parking lot for 160 cars will also be built at the arena.

Construction of the twin rinks began in August, 2022, and they are expected to open for the start of the hockey season in 2024.



